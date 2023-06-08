Voices For Children hosting back-to-school clothing drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices For Children is working to ensure students have a successful start to the next school year. The organization is hosting its annual Shop for CASA, a back-to-school clothing drive that benefits children in the foster care system in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, and Madison counties.

The organization’s executive director, Amy Faulkner, said children in the foster care system may be starting the school year after a big transition. That can be starting the year at a new school or even starting the school year in a different home. New clothes and essential items like school supplies can give those students more confidence and a heightened sense of normalcy, according to Faulkner.

“We want kids to feel confident as they’re heading into school and having a new outfit, being able to pick out what you want to wear for school just helps set those kids up for success as they head into the new school year,” Faulkner said.

There are a few ways the community can assist with this effort. Those include:

Shopping for clothing, shoes, socks, uniforms, backpacks, and toiletries and delivering them to the Voices For Children office at 115 North Main Street in Bryan.

Sending a check/gift card for the Voices For Children team to do the shopping for you. Those can be mailed to the office and addressed to Katelyn Dannenbaum.

Purchasing a gift card from the organization’s Amazon wish list

Making an online donation here

More information on the drive and the shopping list can be found here. The drive is held through June and July.

