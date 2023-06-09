The 25th Annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Annual Scholarship Gala is just around the corner and there’s still plenty of time to be a part of it.

Jaime Cavazos, Public Relations Officer of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station says this event is not only a great celebration, it’s also an important event benefiting the local youth.

“It’s our formal yearly gala. We’re celebrating 25 years this year, so you know we’re going to have a huge party. Bigger than ever. We have a great goal of giving away $150,000 in scholarships this year,” Cavasos said.

Proceeds from the event will help local students further their education with technical programs, two-year college, or four-year college.

“It’s a great cause. It’s one of the biggest events in our community and the only way to attend it and to help us is by sponsoring a table,” Cavasos said.

Pricing to sponsor a table starts at $1,500 for eight people.

The event is happening on Saturday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Brazos Center. The event will include a cocktail hour with live mariachi music from Bryan High School. The dinner and program will begin at 7 p.m., and live music and dancing will follow!

Cavazos says he’s proud of the sponsors for coming together and making this possible.

“Our community is very, very giving, so we love our community and our sponsors.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.