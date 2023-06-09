4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday four people in three separate cases were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Kimberly and Jason Coleman of Mesa were convicted of falsely submitting two dozen loan applications to collectively get over $30 million. Investigators say more than 10 submissions were approved, netting them over $13 million in funds. The couple used that money on luxury cars, real estate properties, jewelry and merchandise from high-end retail outlets.

Jason Coleman, 41, was sentenced in May to five years. Kimberly Coleman, 39, was sentenced in April to 10 years.

Sean Swaringer of Peoria was also sentenced in April to more than 10 years for taking fraudulent PPP loans of over $1.5 million for two cryotherapy businesses. Prosecutors say he also recruited at least 10 others to apply for loans in exchange for a cut of the funds. Swaringer, 57, used his funding for cars, vacations, real estate and jewelry. He has been ordered to pay over $3.8 million in restitution.

Willie Mitchell, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced in February to more than eight years for conspiring with others to fraudulently obtain seven PPP loans totaling almost $9.5 million. He spent the money on several properties, vacations and a car.

The FBI led the investigations.

