Aggie Dads will be stylin’ and smilin’ with these gifts from Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has everything you need to keep Dad stylin’ and smilin’ this Father’s Day.

“We have a huge assortment of Texas A&M men’s wear. We have what every dad loves. We have beer. We have cups. My favorite item that we have, and I see them worn all across town, are these T-shirts,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

Aggieland Outfitters has a plethora of T-shirts for Dad to show off how proud he is of his Aggie.

“This is something people really want to get for their dad and dads enjoy it,” Bodin said.

If your dad loves to dress up, Aggieland Outfitters has blazers and polos for them.

“There’s truly a design for every single Dad out there,” Bodin said.

Don’t wait until the last minute to shop. Stop by either of the Aggieland Outfitters locations this weekend.

They’re open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Aggieland Outfitters is the perfect place to shop for Father’s Day. You can get something unique for a great price, great quality that will last a lifetime,’” Bodin said.

