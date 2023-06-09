Aggie javelin duo earn medals to complete day two of NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild both earned spots on the podium as the Texas A&M women’s track & field team completed day two of the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday.

The sophomore javelin duo found their way onto the podium with personal best throws, Davidson tossing 192-10/58.78m and Fairchild with a mark of 190-2/57.97m. On the first throw, both Aggie women recorded lifetime bests as Davidson threw 189-4/57.70m and Fairchild registered a 187-1/57.02m to advance the pair to the finals, where they each recorded their podium marks. They both earned their second all-American honors as Fairchild placed 15th and Davidson was 16th at last year’s NCAA meet.

In the 4x400m relay, Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold advanced to the final with the second-best seed time. Wade and Robinson-Jones came through the halfway point in 1:44.30 before Jallow clocked a 52.14 split. Arnold anchored the team in 50.61, the second fastest split of the day, to bring the team across the line in 3:27.05 to finish second in their heat and automatically qualify for Saturday’s final. The Texas A&M women have won two of the last three 4x400m relays at the NCAA meet, claiming victory in 2019 and 2021.

The women’s 400m duo of Arnold and Robinson-Jones qualified for Saturday’s final. Arnold was in the eighth spot with a time of 50.80, while Robinson-Jones clocked 51.20 to advance with the ninth-best seed time.

The women’s 4x100m squad of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Wade and Semira Killebrew finished fourth in their heat, clocking a season best 43.30, the tenth fastest time of the day. The time tops their previous best time of 43.35 from the NCAA West First Round meet and secured a second team all-American status.

Competing in the long jump, Joniar Thomas claimed second team all-American honors with her ninth place finish, leaping 20-7/6.27m. She will compete in the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday.

Jaiya Covington finished 14th overall in the 100m hurdles, registering 13.16 (w/0.5). The freshman earned second team all-American honors with her placement.

In the 100m, Killebrew finished 10th overall with a time of 11.17 (w/0.1) to earn second team all-American status, while Dickson clocked 11.27 (w/-0.1) to end the day in 17th place. Dickson also took 22nd overall in the 200m, crossing the line in 23.28 (w/0.9).

The Aggies are slated to open day three at 2:45 p.m. CT with Joniar Thomas in the first event of the heptathlon, the 100m hurdles, while Connor Schulman runs the 110m hurdles at 8:42 p.m. CT.

Fans can follow along on the live results provided by Flash Results, as well as the live steam on ESPN2.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On The Aggie Women’s Performance on Day Two…

“You could tell who our young people were today. This is one of the toughest competitions in the country. You need discipline to make the top eight in each event, especially when you think of the thousands and millions of athletes that compete. This meet is all about being our athletes being able to handle their emotion. You could see our youth, but you could also see our athletes that turned it up and did a pretty good job. Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild are both sophomores. For them to throw that far in this competition is a tremendous feat. Both of those ladies threw the furthest they have in their entire life, they did very well. To be second and third in this competition is big time. Our 4x400m advanced with the number two time. We bounced back from the 400m runs that were fair, with Jermaisha Arnold and Tierra Robinson-Jones advancing to the final.”

Aggies Competing at NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

*All times listed are Central*

Friday, June 9 – Men Day Two

2:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (100m Hurdles) – Joniar Thomas

3:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (High Jump) – Joniar Thomas

5:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (Shot Put) – Joniar Thomas

7:30 p.m. – High Jump (Final) – Carter Bajoit (Flight 1)

8:42 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (Final) – (Connor Schulman)

9:27 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (Final) – (James Smith II)

9:43 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (200m) – Joniar Thomas

10:21 p.m. – 4x400m (Final) – (Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Auhmad Robinson)

Saturday, June 10 – Women Day Two

4:00 p.m. – Heptathlon (Long Jump) – Joniar Thomas

5:15 p.m. – Heptathlon (Javelin) – Joniar Thomas

7:30 p.m. – High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

8:02 p.m. – 4x100m (Final) – (Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew)

8:42 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Final) – (Jaiya Covington)

8:52 p.m. – 100m (Final) – (Semira Killebrew, Camryn Dickson)

9:02 p.m. – 400m (Final) – (Jermaisha Arnold, Tierra Robinson-Jones)

9:37 p.m. – 200m (Final) – Camryn Dickson

9:43 p.m. – Heptathlon (800m) – Joniar Thomas

10:21 p.m. – 4x400m (Final) – (Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow, Jermaisha Arnold)

