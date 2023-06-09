Aggies Add 2023 Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year Nicole Khirin

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver announced the addition of sophomore transfer Nicole Khirin from Texas to the 2023-24 roster. She earned Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors following her outstanding collegiate debut campaign for the Longhorns.

The sophomore from Rishon LeZion, Israel, joins the Aggies following a decorated rookie season in Austin. In addition to bringing home conference player of the year and rookie of the year honors, Khirin was also named to the All-Big 12 Singles First Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Big 12 All-Tournament Team and was awarded Big 12 Individual Champion accolades for No. 1 Singles. Adding to her long list of conference awards, Khirin was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Texas Regional Rookie of the Year.

“We are beyond excited to announce the signing of Nicole Khirin,” Weaver said. “She comes in with a wealth of experience from having an excellent freshman year at the University of Texas and performing at the very highest level on the professional circuit. With her addition to our roster, the sky is the limit for the success of our program going into the 2023-2024 season.”

During the Spring season, Khirin logged a 16-6 record in singles playing on court 1 and claiming three ranked wins on the season, highlighted by a victory over Pepperdine’s No. 34 Lisa Zaar. She also played a role for the Longhorns in doubles, picking up 12 wins while playing on court 3, including a ranked win over Oklahoma’s No. 8 Layne Sleeth/Alexandra Pisareva.

