Aggies Sign Arizona State Transfer Jazmine Hill

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Arizona State transfer outfielder Jazmine Hill on Friday.

“I’m excited to have Jaz back with us,” Ford said. “She brings an instant boost to our lineup, and she is a premier outfielder. Jaz is someone that will bring a lot of energy and experience to Aggieland.”

The incoming graduate student has appeared in 178 games, including 132 under Ford in her first three seasons in Tempe. Hill’s career numbers include a .318 average, .631 slugging percentage and a .408 on-base percentage. Most notably, in her three seasons in Ford’s program she registered 138 hits, including 30 home runs and 30 doubles.

Hill was a two-time All-Pac 12 member under Ford’s guidance earning second-team recognition in 2022 and third-team honors in 2021.

In the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, Hill registered 31 runs which ranked No. 1 in the nation amongst freshman and fifth most overall. In 2021, she batted .347 with 14 doubles, 10 dingers and 40 RBI. She followed that up with a 2022 campaign which featured 15 home runs and 54 RBI to go with a .335 average.

The Norwalk, California, native, graduated from Arizona State with a degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

