A&M Hall of Famer Krajicek Reaches Second-Straight French Open Doubles Final

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M men’s tennis standout and 2021 A&M Hall of Fame inductee Austin Krajicek reached the final of the French Open doubles bracket for the second-straight year. He will take the court with his partner Ivan Dodig Saturday, June 10 at 9:15 a.m. CT for the final.

Krajicek/Dodig entered the tournament as the No. 4 overall seed and opened their campaign in the round of 64 with a three-set battle and outlasted their opponents to advance to the round of 32. The duo dominated in the second round and were met with a challenge in the round of 16, which they handled to move into quarterfinals. The pair faced a tough German team, but once again claimed victory to advance into the penultimate round.

Krajicek/Dodig put on a phenomenal display in the semifinals, winning in straight sets (6-3, 7-6(3)), ensuring the duo’s place in their second-straight French Open doubles final. Last year, the pair fell in the final following a three-set clash, however, this year they will face the Belgium pair of Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen to bring home the Major title.

Fans can catch the French Open final’s action on the Tennis Channel.

