Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state, the New York Racing Association announced.

Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions and forecasts to ensure the environment remains safe for racing participants and fans ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

New York Racing Association vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that state officials and the NYRA consulted on how to proceed going forward in “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

McKenna had said his group remained “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Thomas is charged with the murder of Martin Razos and his bond is set at $300,000.
Exclusive: Bryan police use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in double murder cold case
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Latest News

Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president
Rescue crews in Dutchess County, New York, used thermal imaging with drones to locate two...
2 lost hikers spotted by drones
FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among...
FDA panel endorses antibody therapy to protect against RSV in infants