Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Timothy Bridgewater from Bryan on Highway 6 for not having a front license plate.

Deputies searched his vehicle after smelling marijuana.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized the following items:

60.6 grams of crack cocaine

12.2 grams of MDMA pills

16 fluid ounces of Promethazine

.32 ounces of marijuana

A firearm with two loaded magazines

Bridgewater is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (2), possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A Houston woman was a passenger in the car. She was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Both have since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.