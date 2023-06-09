Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Timothy Bridgewater from Bryan on Highway 6 for not having a front license plate.

Deputies searched his vehicle after smelling marijuana.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized the following items:

  • 60.6 grams of crack cocaine
  • 12.2 grams of MDMA pills
  • 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine
  • .32 ounces of marijuana
  • A firearm with two loaded magazines

Bridgewater is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (2), possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A Houston woman was a passenger in the car. She was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Both have since bonded out of jail.

