Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Timothy Bridgewater from Bryan on Highway 6 for not having a front license plate.
Deputies searched his vehicle after smelling marijuana.
During the traffic stop, deputies seized the following items:
- 60.6 grams of crack cocaine
- 12.2 grams of MDMA pills
- 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine
- .32 ounces of marijuana
- A firearm with two loaded magazines
Bridgewater is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (2), possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
A Houston woman was a passenger in the car. She was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Both have since bonded out of jail.
