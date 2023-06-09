Brazos Valley students make posters for Missing Children’s Day

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley students brought attention to the area’s missing children through their artwork.

It was part of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley’s Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Three drawings were selected from our region and one of them won the state competition.

Lilleean Salinas’ drawing won the top prize. She’s a 5th grader from High Point Elementary in Navasota.

Other regional contest winners were Kylie Behrens from High Point Elementary and Evelyn Thomas from Oakwood Intermediate in College Station.

All the regional participants were treated to a pizza or donut party and the top three entries received plaques.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley works with family members of the missing, local law enforcement and media to make sure that the names, faces and stories of the missing are not forgotten.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Thomas is charged with the murder of Martin Razos and his bond is set at $300,000.
First on KBTX: Bryan police use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in double murder cold case
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
David proposed to Daniela on New Year's and they were getting ready for the wedding scheduled...
Bryan man injured in crash near Caldwell has to postpone wedding this weekend
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Grab your coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs for free entertainment
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers to headline last Starlight Music Series
Brazos Valley student's honored National Missing Children's Day with their artwork
Feel Good Friday: National Missing Children’s Day art
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.
Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop
Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez performance