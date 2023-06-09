Brazos Valley students make posters for Missing Children’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley students brought attention to the area’s missing children through their artwork.

It was part of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley’s Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Three drawings were selected from our region and one of them won the state competition.

Lilleean Salinas’ drawing won the top prize. She’s a 5th grader from High Point Elementary in Navasota.

Other regional contest winners were Kylie Behrens from High Point Elementary and Evelyn Thomas from Oakwood Intermediate in College Station.

All the regional participants were treated to a pizza or donut party and the top three entries received plaques.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley works with family members of the missing, local law enforcement and media to make sure that the names, faces and stories of the missing are not forgotten.

