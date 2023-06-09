Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home has been selected.

Ronnie Bosley of Bryan was drawn from more than 6,000 tickets to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Ranger Home Builders.

Bosley bought a ticket on just the second day of sales.

Thanks to the tickets sold, the Brazos Valley raised $607,000 for the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This money will help fund the life-saving research and treatment St. Jude provides for families.

In addition to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, several other prize winners were selected.

Tickets on Sale: Tudor Black Bay Chrono watch, 41mm steel case, steel bracelet, courtesy of David Gardner’s Jewelers

William Seward, Snook

Early Bird Prize: Carnival Cruise or two, courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Maria Sifuentes, Hearne

Bonus Prize: $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

Molly Banks, College Station

Last Chance Prize: American Airlines miles, valued at $5,000, courtesy of American Airlines

Angelia Filer, Riesel

Open House Prize: $7,500 VISA gift card shopping spree, courtesy of Brazos Valley Builders Care, Magruder Homes and Pitman Custom Homes

Anne Clem, Bryan

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house was built by Ranger Home Builders who also were selected for the 2023 St. Jude Builder of the Year Award. This award is only given to one builder across the nation who takes part in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Out of all of the builders across the U.S., Ranger Home Builders was selected as the most deserving of this award.

