Destination Bryan and Zeitman’s Grocery to host Festa Italiana

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Festa Italiana in Downtown Bryan is kicking off this weekend!

Abigail Noel and Blake Zeitman say guests will find so many surprises at the inaugural event.

Zeitman shared how he came up with the idea for the event.

“I grew up in Connecticut and there was a lot of Italian festivals every weekend. Being that there was such a huge Italian community here in Bryan College Station, I thought it was only, you know, normal for us to have one. So I put it together and Destination Bryan stepped in and helped me because I couldn’t do it on my own,” said Zeitman.

Noel says there will be eats, drinks, and fun to choose from while visiting Downtown Bryan.

The event will run from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Noel says it’s a free and family-friendly event and everybody in the community is invited.

“You can expect really good food, really good wine, lots of fun, bouncy ball tournament, pasta eating contest kids activities with like pasta, and live music. And like I said, I think the food is what everyone’s most excited about,” said Noel.

Guests will enjoy truffles flown in from Italy as well as sausage, peppers, hot dogs, and pizza by-the-slice.

Zeitman says all the tents will have fans underneath them as well as misters. Shops can also be used as cool off zones.

There will be an adult cool-off zone and at Cafe Capri and a kids cool-off zone at Whimsy and Wild Emporium.

Destination Bryan is also urging the community to stop by the Pride Center for Pride themed events this weekend, so check that out as well!

