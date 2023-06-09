Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers to headline last Starlight Music Series

Grab your coolers, blankets and lawn chairs for free entertainment during the Starlight Music Series
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday is your last chance to see a free family-friendly concert under the stars in College Station.

The City of College Station’s Starlight Music Series is Saturday, June 10 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. with Bayou City Funk and Brazos Valley Jazz Society. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Dwayne Dopsie comes from one of the world’s most influential Zydeco families. Although inspired by tradition, Dwayne has developed a high-energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshing path for zydeco music. Dopsie is a singer, songwriter, and accordionist who has performed worldwide since the age of 19 with his band, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicapped parking near Colgate Drive.

You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn’t allowed in the main seating area, but there will be designated smoking areas.

For complete details about the artists and more, visit cstx.gov/starlight.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Thomas is charged with the murder of Martin Razos and his bond is set at $300,000.
First on KBTX: Bryan police use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in double murder cold case
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
David proposed to Daniela on New Year's and they were getting ready for the wedding scheduled...
Bryan man injured in crash near Caldwell has to postpone wedding this weekend
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Brazos Valley student's honored National Missing Children's Day with their artwork
Brazos Valley students make posters for Missing Children’s Day
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.
Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop
Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez performance