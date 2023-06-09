Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers to headline last Starlight Music Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday is your last chance to see a free family-friendly concert under the stars in College Station.

The City of College Station’s Starlight Music Series is Saturday, June 10 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. with Bayou City Funk and Brazos Valley Jazz Society. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Dwayne Dopsie comes from one of the world’s most influential Zydeco families. Although inspired by tradition, Dwayne has developed a high-energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshing path for zydeco music. Dopsie is a singer, songwriter, and accordionist who has performed worldwide since the age of 19 with his band, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicapped parking near Colgate Drive.

You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn’t allowed in the main seating area, but there will be designated smoking areas.

For complete details about the artists and more, visit cstx.gov/starlight.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.