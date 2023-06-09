Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Manny Velazquez joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 9.

He is a singer-songwriter from Austin, TX.

“It all started about 20 years ago,” Valazquez said. “I was playing in high school after class.”

Velazquez says he plays classic country with a honky tonk feel.

He is performing at the George Hotel on Friday, June 9 with Jamey Simms.

Velazquez played his song “These Dreams” on First News at Four. Watch his performance in the player below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.