Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Manny Velazquez joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 9.
He is a singer-songwriter from Austin, TX.
“It all started about 20 years ago,” Valazquez said. “I was playing in high school after class.”
Velazquez says he plays classic country with a honky tonk feel.
He is performing at the George Hotel on Friday, June 9 with Jamey Simms.
Velazquez played his song “These Dreams” on First News at Four. Watch his performance in the player below.
