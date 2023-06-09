Give a four-legged friend a forever home for National Adopt a Cat Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meow! National Adopt a Cat Month in June encourages us to remember our feline friends when considering a new pet.

Shelters are full of cats and kittens in needs of forever homes. In fact, Aggieland Humane Society currently has 152 cats in foster homes.

Leiha White says fostering is a great way to provide temporary refuge for pets whose current condition is not manageable in a shelter setting. She also says Aggieland Humane is in constant need of foster families.

“When you want to be a foster, you sign up online. Then when you come to pick up, we send you home with everything you need. You let us know-- toys, towels, blankets, food, bowls, plates, whatever it is. If you need something to transport them in, something to keep them in when you’re at home, whatever you need, we are going to supply that for you,” White said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for you because you are helping us and these kittens so much. You are saving the lives of these kittens.”

For families looking to take the next step and adopt, the process is easy.

“There is an adoption application for you to fill out. It’s perfectly okay to ‘foster fail’ and adopt one of your fosters as well,” White explained.

White says that unlike puppies, it is recommended that you adopt two kittens at once. Double the fun!

You can visit Aggieland Humane Society Monday through Friday from 12 pm to 5 pm and Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.