Pickleball gaining popularity in Navasota

The Navasota Pickleball Association
The Navasota Pickleball Association(Stu Musick)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - One of the fastest-growing sports in the country is making an impact in the Brazos Valley.

Navasota has built a community of pickleball players thanks to the Navasota Pickleball Association.

“A lot of people think it’s a game for old people because you don’t have to cover that much court, but it’s also a game that’s taken off for the young crowd,” said Navasota Pickleball Association Stu Musick.

Musick also serves as the superintendent of Navasota ISD.

Navasota High is also in the process of getting pickleball lines painted on its tennis courts.

After the painting is completed there will be 16 pickleball courts in Navasota.

“There’s no pickleball courts here. You have to drive 30 minutes in each direction to get to a pickleball court,” said Musick.

Navasota Pickleball Association will host their first tournament on June 24.

If you’re interested in playing you can click here.

The deadline to register is June 17.

