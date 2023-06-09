Restaurant Report Card: June 8, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: June 8, 2023
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

Texas Central High Speed Rail Route
Property owners disappointed as bills for transparency in high-speed train project fail
Dozens of volunteers helped out at the Brazos Valley Food Bank Thursday for the third annual...
Third annual Bush Day of Service brings volunteers to Brazos Valley Food Bank
David proposed to Daniela on New Year's and they were getting ready for the wedding scheduled...
Bryan man injured in crash near Caldwell has to postpone wedding this weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway