Storms set to roll through the Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After storms Thursday brought gusty winds, heavy pockets of rain, and hail the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another round in the middle of the weekend. If you have Saturday evening plans, some of them could be interrupted.

As of Friday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has the north and central portions of the Brazos Valley included in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the remainder of the area included in a 2 out of 5 risk.

Storm Prediction Center's Saturday Severe Outlook (KBTX)

Saturday evening, all modes of severe weather will be possible with the main concerns being:

Potentially destructive wind gusts in excess of 50-70mph.

Scattered pockets of large hail between the size of pocket change to an egg (2″ in diameter) possible with the strongest storms.

SATURDAY Severe Weather Details

Storms will start their journey before reaching the Brazos Valley. Latest data as of Friday night show isolated rain and storms possible through the later afternoon and early evening hours, with the main line arriving later in the evening. If you have Saturday plans in the morning or afternoon, they should be good to go. Once we get past about 5pm Saturday evening is when we need to pay close attention.

Storms are set to roll through Saturday evening and could bring strong to severe activity as they do (KBTX)

Timing remains to be focused through the evening from 5pm to as late as post midnight for our southernmost counties. Model data has trended further east with the latest runs, but with ample moisture and instability to work with the atmosphere could easily stretch activity area-wide. Make sure to have that PinPoint Weather App downloaded, that’s where we can get you the most up-to-date information before, and while, the storms roll through.

