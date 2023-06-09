Tees for Keys benefits BCS Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a charity golf tournament later this fall.

Tees for Keys is Monday, September 11 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can sign up to play as a single player, a team or by purchasing a sponsorship.

BCS Habitat says early registration for the fundraiser is encouraged because space is limited.

For more information, you can also call 979-823-7200 or email communications@habitatbcs.org.

