Tees for Keys benefits BCS Habitat for Humanity
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a charity golf tournament later this fall.
Tees for Keys is Monday, September 11 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can sign up to play as a single player, a team or by purchasing a sponsorship.
BCS Habitat says early registration for the fundraiser is encouraged because space is limited.
For more information, you can also call 979-823-7200 or email communications@habitatbcs.org.
