Third annual Bush Day of Service brings volunteers to Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of volunteers helped out at the Brazos Valley Food Bank Thursday for the third annual Bush Day of Service.

Thursday would have been Barbra Bush’s 98th birthday.

Volunteers from the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, the Bush School of Government & Public Service and the George & Barbara Bush Foundation came out to the food bank to honor her and President Bush’s legacy.

“One of President Bush’s quotes that he repeated said ‘there can be no definition to a successful life that doesn’t include service to others’ and they lived that as a pillar in their lives,” Amy Raines, the marketing and communications director for The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum said. “Our call to action is to get everybody to come volunteer in their community hopefully today, the rest of the month, to honor their legacy.”

The assembly coordinator for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Roy Ellis, says the food bank is honored to work with organizations like this one.

“We are super excited to have them. It gives us great exposure to actually get families and other people in the community to come out and serve,” Ellis said. “We look forward to working with them. They are a well-organized group that does a great job. We are honored and proud to be associated with their organization.”

Raines says while the food bank is a great place to volunteer, there are a lot of places you can serve others in our community.

“This is one of the most giving communities that there is,” Raines said. “There are more nonprofit organizations in this community than there are anywhere else.”

