Treat of the Day: Progress made on Bryan ISD's Build Project
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Build house is one step closer to being finished.

Habitat for Humanity BCS volunteers placed the initial layer of roofing material on the house with other volunteers helping from the ground.

The walls inside the structure feature drawings and encouraging words from our Bryan ISD students.

It won’t be long until they welcome the Quintero-Mendez family to their new home.

