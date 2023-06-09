Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop

Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say they seized thousands of rounds of ammunition found hidden inside a vehicle after making a traffic stop.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper assigned to the commercial vehicle enforcement task force team stopped the vehicle over the weekend for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 19.

KOLD reports that during the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and ended up finding 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires that were inside the vehicle.

Troopers said the ammo included about 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.

The ammunition was seized from the vehicle while the situation remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Dozens of volunteers helped out at the Brazos Valley Food Bank Thursday for the third annual...
Third annual Bush Day of Service brings volunteers to Brazos Valley Food Bank
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Sources say former president Donald Trump has been indicted in a federal probe