Weekend Gardener: Peach tree maintenance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week, Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife shows us how to care for a peach tree that needs a little help.

“If you look at this tree, it’s a little bit yellow. It’s a little bit anemic looking,” he said as he pointed out some leaves on a tree. “The wood that is produced this year, this new wood will produce next year’s fruit. So we want to make sure we have a sufficient amount of new growth. Not too much, but this tree is struggling to make new growth.”

Hartmann says the yellow color shows the tree is hungry and it needs fertilizer.

“What trees need the most of in Texas is going to be nitrogen,” said Hartmann.

Watch the video in the player above to see the amount and how Hartmann adds the fertilizer to the peach tree. You can also read more about peach tree maintenance here.

