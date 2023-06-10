Aggie Men’s 4x400m Finishes Fifth to End Day Three of NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Aggie 4x400m squad earned a fifth-place finish as the Texas A&M men’s track & field team completed day three of the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.

The men’s 4x400m team of Eric Hemphill III, Omajuwa Etiwe, DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson finished fifth with a time of 3:00.90, just two-hundredths of a second off their season best time from the semi-finals. Hemphill, running in lane one, got the team off in 45.69, handing off to Etiwe, who ran 45.23. Escobar clocked 46.03 to keep the Aggie men in contention, before handing off to Robinson, who recorded a 43.95 to bring the Aggies across the line to a first team all-American finish. Robinson’s split was the second fastest of the race. In a race with two of the top three fastest mile relay times of all-time, the Aggies’ matched their placement from the 2022 Outdoor meet and improved upon their sixth-place finish at this year’s NCAA Indoor meet.

Connor Schulman finished seventh in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.47 (w/1.8), his third fastest wind legal time ever, to earn first team all-American honors. Schulman entered the season with a lifetime best time of 13.72 and progressed throughout the year, ending with a personal record of 13.33, which he ran in the NCAA meet semi-final on Wednesday. Schulman is the first Aggie man to earn first team all-America honors since Wayne Davis earned bronze in 2013.

In the 400m hurdles, James Smith II clocked a personal best 49.21 to place eighth, earning his second straight first team all-American status. Smith improved his previous best from the NCAA West First Round meet, where he recorded a 49.30. He bettered his No. 4 all-time performer mark in Texas A&M history to end the year.

Leaping a season best 7-1/2.16m, Carter Bajoit earned second team all-American honors with his 13th place finish in the high jump. Equaling his third-best jump ever, Bajoit had surgery in the fall and missed the indoor season, making a full recovery in time to compete this outdoor season. Bajoit competed at the NCAA Championship meet in 2022, where he earned honorable mention.

Joniar Thomas completed day one of the heptathlon, ending the day in 13th place with 3443 points. Thomas equaled her personal best in the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.73 (1017 points), cleared 5-3/1.60m (736 points) in the high jump, and tossed the shot put 40-6.25/12.35m (684 points) before ending the day in the 200m, running an all-conditions personal best of 23.74 (w/2.4) for 1006 points. Her day one total is 40 points short of her personal best day one total of 3483 from the SEC Outdoor meet, where she received the silver medal.

The Aggies are slated to open day four at 4:00 p.m. CT with Thomas in the fifth event of the heptathlon, the long jump, while Lamara Distin competes in the high jump at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can follow along on the live results provided by Flash Results, as well as the live steam on ESPN2.

Aggies Competing at NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

*All times listed are Central*

Saturday, June 10 – Women Day Two

4:00 p.m. – Heptathlon (Long Jump) – Joniar Thomas

5:15 p.m. – Heptathlon (Javelin) – Joniar Thomas

7:30 p.m. – High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

9:02 p.m. – 400m (Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Tierra Robinson-Jones

9:43 p.m. – Heptathlon (800m) – Joniar Thomas

10:21 p.m. – 4x400m (Final) – Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow, Jermaisha Arnold

