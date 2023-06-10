Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Miss Sivanah

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Miss Sivanah is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 9.

Miss Sivanah is about a year-and-a-half-old. The shelter believes she is a Blue Lacy mix.

Aggieland Humane Society has a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sterling Subaru in Bryan.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Take a look at Miss Sivanah and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

