Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Miss Sivanah
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Miss Sivanah is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 9.
Miss Sivanah is about a year-and-a-half-old. The shelter believes she is a Blue Lacy mix.
Aggieland Humane Society has a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sterling Subaru in Bryan.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Take a look at Miss Sivanah and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.
