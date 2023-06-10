Bombers offense explodes for 10-1 victory

Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers(Brazos Valley Bombers)
By Brazos Valley Bombers Athletics
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second night in a row, the Brazos Valley Bombers put out an offensive clinic on the diamond as they began their second homestand of the year with a second straight blowout win against the first place team in the Texas Collegiate League in the Acadiana Cane Cutters by a final score of 10 to 1. The Cane Cutters walked a whopping 10 Bombers, helping give feast to their incredible offensive output on Friday.

Offensively, the TCL’s best hitter so far in 2023 was the star of the show yet again as Casey Sunseri went 5 for 6 with a double, four singles, and three RBI’s as 7 of the 9 members of the bombers Starting 9 crossed the plate on Friday. An equally shining star, while on the mound, was TCL newbie Malik Pogue, as the Murray State University product put up possibly the most dominant starting performance by a Bomber in 2023 with 5 innings of 2 hit shutout baseball, as he heavily relied on his defense behind him to shut down the Cade Cutters’ offense. Sunseri was also joined by Cole Modgling, coming off his historic cycle performance in Seguin, and Christian Smith-Johnson as Bombers who crossed the plate multiple times on Friday.

The Bombers, who are now 5-4 in 2023 and tied with Baton Rouge for second place in the TCL, play the final game against Acadiana of a 5 games in 6 days series, tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on TCL TV back at Edible Field, where they will attempt to take three out of five from the Cane Cutters to start the year. Tonight was just the first of a three-game weekend homestand for the Bombers, as they will hold a special presentation of Fireworks at 9 pm for the second straight to celebrate GATX night at the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Thomas is charged with the murder of Martin Razos and his bond is set at $300,000.
First on KBTX: Bryan police use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in double murder cold case
David proposed to Daniela on New Year's and they were getting ready for the wedding scheduled...
Bryan man injured in crash near Caldwell has to postpone wedding this weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans

Latest News

Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)