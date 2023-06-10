Bombers offense explodes for 10-1 victory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second night in a row, the Brazos Valley Bombers put out an offensive clinic on the diamond as they began their second homestand of the year with a second straight blowout win against the first place team in the Texas Collegiate League in the Acadiana Cane Cutters by a final score of 10 to 1. The Cane Cutters walked a whopping 10 Bombers, helping give feast to their incredible offensive output on Friday.

Offensively, the TCL’s best hitter so far in 2023 was the star of the show yet again as Casey Sunseri went 5 for 6 with a double, four singles, and three RBI’s as 7 of the 9 members of the bombers Starting 9 crossed the plate on Friday. An equally shining star, while on the mound, was TCL newbie Malik Pogue, as the Murray State University product put up possibly the most dominant starting performance by a Bomber in 2023 with 5 innings of 2 hit shutout baseball, as he heavily relied on his defense behind him to shut down the Cade Cutters’ offense. Sunseri was also joined by Cole Modgling, coming off his historic cycle performance in Seguin, and Christian Smith-Johnson as Bombers who crossed the plate multiple times on Friday.

The Bombers, who are now 5-4 in 2023 and tied with Baton Rouge for second place in the TCL, play the final game against Acadiana of a 5 games in 6 days series, tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on TCL TV back at Edible Field, where they will attempt to take three out of five from the Cane Cutters to start the year. Tonight was just the first of a three-game weekend homestand for the Bombers, as they will hold a special presentation of Fireworks at 9 pm for the second straight to celebrate GATX night at the ballpark.

