Chilifest hands out thousands of dollars to charities across the Brazos Valley

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -$120,000 were handed out to charities across the Brazos Valley Friday.

Chilifest hosted its 2023 check presentation ceremony in Snook where several organizations were given thousands of dollars.

This year’s president said the night means more after challenges last year.

”I’m just happy that we have a good event and the volunteers stuck with us, the sponsors stuck with us,” said Isaac Gamez, 2023 Chilifest President. “I can’t thank them enough and we are finally able to pay that back.”

“This year, we are right back on track from where we were before COVID and we are real happy about that,” said Dalton Scripling, Chilifest Chairman and future 2024 Chilifest President.

