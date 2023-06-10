CSISD getting ready to name lone finalist for Superintendent position
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Months after announcing his retirement, the replacement for Superintendent of College Station ISD, Mike Martindale, is expected to be announced Monday.
According to the agenda for a CSISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the group will look to name the lone finalist for the Superintendent position. Once this announcement is made, there will be a 21-day waiting period before the position becomes official.
This meeting will be held on Monday, June 12 at noon in the CSISD Boardroom.
