Krajicek Wins First Career Grand Slam Title at French Open

PARIS - Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Fame inductee Austin Krajicek won the first Grand Slam title of his career following a dominant performance in the final of the French Open Doubles Tournament Saturday at Roland-Garros.

Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig reached the final at Roland-Garros last year falling just short, however, this year they left nothing on the table claiming a straight-set victory.

The opening frame saw back-and-forth action between Krajicek/Dodig and their opponents from Belgium Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen as the pairs were knotted at three games all. Krajicek/Dodig won on their serve and immediately followed with the first service break of the match to lead, 5-3. The pair kept their foot on the gas, closing out the set, 6-3.

Opening the second frame, the teams traded games to start but Krajicek/Dodig claimed an early break to lead, 2-1. The duo continued their dominance as they rattled off wins in the next three games leaving them one away from victory, 5-1. Krajicek/Dodig continued their momentum, claiming their third service break of the set to clinch the French Open Grand Slam Doubles Title (6-3, 6-1).

