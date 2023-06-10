Police speak on making arrest in 34-year-old cold case

According to online jail records, 52-year-old Kevin Matron Thomas of Dime Box was arrested...
According to online jail records, 52-year-old Kevin Matron Thomas of Dime Box was arrested Thursday by the Bryan Police Department and is now facing charges linked to a double homicide that happened on June 23, 1989.
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX spoke with Bryan Police about an arrest you saw first here on KBTX. 52-year-old Kevin Thomas of Dime Box was arrested Thursday in connection to a double murder that happened more than three decades ago. Police say DNA is what linked Thomas to blood found at the scene back in 1989.

Thomas is accused of killing Martin Razo, who police say was stabbed about 42 times at an apartment on Ehlinger Drive. Enrique Godoy was also found stabbed in the same apartment, about 21 times.

Police say Thomas worked with Razo and Godoy at a landscaping company in College Station.

“More or less it was the forensic evidence that broke this case,” said Sgt. Lance Mathews of the Bryan Police Department.

KBTX spoke with an investigator the day after the crime in 1989.

“The only bit of evidence at this point that is real helpful is the fact that our canine dog found a knife across the street and hopefully that will be able to tie back in and may give us some leads. "

One week ago, June 2nd, the DPS lab notified Bryan police that blood found on that knife contained a mixture of Thomas’ and Razo’s DNA.

“I don’t think there is anything unique as far as the case goes, or how we solved it. Or anything like that. It’s just at the time technology didn’t exist, and now it does that can help us come to a positive conclusion with this,” said Mathews.

The case came back under review in March 2018 after a fingerprint was matched. From there, the crime scene investigator worked with the state DPS crime lab to get original samples from the scene into modern DNA testing.

In 2020, court documents show Thomas’ DNA was matched to three blood samples from around the crime scene.

Thomas denied any involvement. But then a week ago, the DPS lab notified Bryan police that Thomas’ DNA matched the suspected murder weapon.

“It is a big deal. We always want to try to come to a positive conclusion in all of our cases. Unfortunately, some we aren’t able to with a lack of evidence, or maybe the technology just doesn’t exist at this time,” said Mathews.

