Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until 10pm
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime heat, an incoming weather disturbance, and several lingering boundaries from Texas storms over the last few days will allow numerous storms to form into a cluster of strong and severe weather Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10 pm for the following Brazos Valley Counties:
• Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker
While every storm is not expected to be severe as it moves through the area between 8 pm Saturday and the first hours of Sunday, the most intense storms could produce:
- Wind gusts as high as 75mph
- Scattered large hail, potentially to the size of an apple
- A couple of tornadoes or tornado concerns
Saturday evening plans are likely in jeopardy for many, particularly after sunset. Those that are spending time away from home should keep an eye on the weather and have a plan to move to a sturdy structure as storms arrive and move through the area.
