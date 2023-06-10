Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until 10pm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime heat, an incoming weather disturbance, and several lingering boundaries from Texas storms over the last few days will allow numerous storms to form into a cluster of strong and severe weather Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10 pm for the following Brazos Valley Counties:

• Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker

Current iteration for what radar could look like we awe head into our Saturday evening.



Storm timing expected:

• 8-10pm: North

• 9-11: Central

• 10pm - 12am: South/Southeast



What could change: If storms develop closer, line may arrive 1-2hrs earlier pic.twitter.com/WTJCaxi0CG — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) June 10, 2023

While every storm is not expected to be severe as it moves through the area between 8 pm Saturday and the first hours of Sunday, the most intense storms could produce:

Wind gusts as high as 75mph

Scattered large hail, potentially to the size of an apple

A couple of tornadoes or tornado concerns

GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE AS THEY ARE ISSUED WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/VfOe6whrvT — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 10, 2023

Saturday evening plans are likely in jeopardy for many, particularly after sunset. Those that are spending time away from home should keep an eye on the weather and have a plan to move to a sturdy structure as storms arrive and move through the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.