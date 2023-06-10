Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday evening, College Station High School hosted 15 other school for a state qualifying 7v7 tournament.

The Bryan Vikings beat out the Rudder Rangers in the semifinals with a 30-6 win to advance to state for the first time since 2007.

.@BHSVikingFB advances to the 7on7 state tournament for the first time since 2007 with a 30-6 win over Rudder. pic.twitter.com/2Zkn3PB9jx — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) June 10, 2023

Rudder finished the day 3-1.

The homestanding Cougars went 3-0 on the day.

The Vikings and the already-qualified Cougars will head to Veterans Park for the state tournament June 22-24.

