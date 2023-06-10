Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday evening, College Station High School hosted 15 other school for a state qualifying 7v7 tournament.

The Bryan Vikings beat out the Rudder Rangers in the semifinals with a 30-6 win to advance to state for the first time since 2007.

Rudder finished the day 3-1.

The homestanding Cougars went 3-0 on the day.

The Vikings and the already-qualified Cougars will head to Veterans Park for the state tournament June 22-24.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Thomas is charged with the murder of Martin Razos and his bond is set at $300,000.
First on KBTX: Bryan police use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in double murder cold case
David proposed to Daniela on New Year's and they were getting ready for the wedding scheduled...
Bryan man injured in crash near Caldwell has to postpone wedding this weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bryan man and his family win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans

Latest News

Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers offense explodes for 10-1 victory
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)