Vikings qualify for 7on7 state tournament
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday evening, College Station High School hosted 15 other school for a state qualifying 7v7 tournament.
The Bryan Vikings beat out the Rudder Rangers in the semifinals with a 30-6 win to advance to state for the first time since 2007.
Rudder finished the day 3-1.
The homestanding Cougars went 3-0 on the day.
The Vikings and the already-qualified Cougars will head to Veterans Park for the state tournament June 22-24.
