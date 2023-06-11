CSPD hosts family fish at George Bush Presidential Libray & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Families had the chance to catch some fish and make memories at the Bush Library & Museum Saturday morning.

It was all for the annual Family Fish put on by the College Station Police Department.

“People get a chance to do something free and connect with their families. It makes us very happy here at the library,” said Bush Library volunteer Katina Osth.

CSPD also had the chance to meet the residents they serve.

“We are apart of this community,” said Sergeant Patrick McCarthy. “We’re just normal people like you. We like to fish. We like to do all sorts of things.”

This is the third year the police department has hosted Family Fish.

