Police investigate shooting outside College Station hookah lounge

College Station Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Prime 2125.
College Station Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Prime 2125.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a hookah lounge in College Station overnight Sunday.

According to the College Station Police Department, they were called to Prime 2125 on Texas Ave at Southwest Parkway following reports of a large fight that extended into the parking lot around midnight.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported in the parking lot.

No injuries have been reported.

The College Station Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone with information to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

