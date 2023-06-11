Softball tournament takes over Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parks across Bryan and College Station brought in hundreds of spectators for the Cowarts Sports Events Softball Texas State Championships.

Veterans Park, Central Park and Bee Creek Park in College Station hosted softball games while Bryan High School, Rudder High School and Bryan Regional Athletic Complex also hosted.

“We have 100 teams from across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas- which brings in approximately 4,000 visitors to the Bryan College Station area,” said College Station Tourism Supervisor Samantha Holland.

The BCS area also appreciates all the business the tournament has brought.

“It’s really great to show off not only the fields here but also all the restaurants, all the amenities, all of our hotels and everything we got going on,” said Bryan Tourism Event Coordinator Matt Minahan.

This is the 11th year that Bryan and College Station has hosted the Cowarts Sports Events Texas State Championships.

