Aggie Austin Krajicek garners No. 1 doubles ranking after French Open title

PARIS, France (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek is the new No. 1 ranked doubles player in the world as selected by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Krajicek’s ranking comes after winning his first career Grand Slam title. The Aggie and his partner, Ivan Dodig, won the French Open Doubles Championship over the weekend. Krajicek and Dodig beat their opponents from Belgium Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to claim the victory.

”Last year we had such a difficult finish to the French Open, losing in the finals with three match points,” Krajicek explained after falling short in last year’s finals. “That made it extra special to come back to Paris and be able to finish the job there. That’s been a goal of ours since I was a little kid to win a Grand Slam and to be number one in the world is even a cherry on top. I thought we did a pretty good job of playing a good match and handling the situation a little bit better than we did the year before, and luckily we were able to come out on the winning side this year,” Krajicek added.

A sweet moment of victory in which A&M head coach Steve Denton was in attendance.

“Steve’s been one of the biggest influences in my tennis, all the way through my college career and even into the pros. He’s a great guy. He’s one of the main reasons I decided to come to Texas A&M,” Krajicek said.

Krajicek began racking in the accolades back in his time at Aggieland when he won the doubles national championship, the first title in A&M men’s tennis history.

“I fell in love with it right away,” Krajicek reminisced on coming to Texas A&M. “I felt like an Aggie from day one. I learned so much, obviously on the tennis side from Steve and Bob, but also I think it opened up a lot of other skills that you don’t really quite grasp until you get the opportunity to be at a university like A&M and be a part of a team and a part of something bigger than yourself,” Krajicek added.

Krajicek said he’ll get to celebrate with his family for a couple of days before leaving again for London to play in the grass courts Queen’s Club Championships.

Novak Djokovic is not the only new World No. 1 today...



Congrats to 🇺🇸 Austin Krajicek on sitting atop the men's doubles rankings following his #RolandGarros title with Ivan Dodig! pic.twitter.com/3vxJlUWoTT — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.