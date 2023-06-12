Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Dallas whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was last seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. She is described as a Black girl who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She had two large side braids in her hair that joined in the back, KWTX reports.

Police are also searching for an unknown Black male in connection with Lillie’s alleged abduction. He is described as having black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect is reported to be driving a gray, four-door crossover SUV with a Texas license plate. The make, model and license plate number of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch still in effect for much of the Brazos Valley until 1 AM.
Severe Weather Threat ENDS for the Brazos Valley
tx state capitol
Penalties set to increase for drivers who ignore Texas’ Slow Down or Move Over law
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.
Brazos County deputies seize drugs, firearm following traffic stop
According to online jail records, 52-year-old Kevin Matron Thomas of Dime Box was arrested...
Police speak on making arrest in 34-year-old cold case
The Brazos Valley is marked in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday evening. All...
Summertime heat feeds springtime severe storms by evening

Latest News

Members of the Amigos of the Brazos Valley
Bryan City Council to consider new senior center, local advocates push for support
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
Bombers fall to the Rougarou at home
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)