Bennett posts top-20 finish at Canadian Open

TORONTO, Ontario (KBTX) - Former Texas A&m golfer Sam Bennett finished the RBC Canadian Open tied for 20th place at -8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

This was Bennett’s second event as a pro and shot his low round of the week on Sunday (68). The Aggie sank four birdies on the back nine in the fourth and final round.

Canadian Nick Taylor ended up winning the tournament after four playoff holes with Tommy Fleetwood. Taylor somehow sunk a 72-foot put for Eagle to win on the fourth playoff hole at No. 18. Both Taylor and Fleetwood finished the final round of 18 tied at -17.

Taylor became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years.

WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 72 FEET! 🏆@NTaylorGolf59 wins @RBCCanadianOpen with the longest putt of his career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lJtiIM43vN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2023

