Bombers fall to the Rougarou at home

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan-College Station, TX (June 11, 2023) – The Brazos Valley Bombers played their first home game of the weekend after yesterday’s unplanned rain out and lost to the Rougarou 9-5 Sunday night.

Baton Rouge took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never gave up that lead.

The Bombers got on the board in the fifth inning when Ben Columbus secured a hit, scoring Christian Smith Johnson. Jordan Medellin had a hit that got through the second baseman to advance Casey Sunseri and Jordan Medellin to home, handing the team two more runs getting them back in the game.

Christian Smith Johnson hit a bomb out of left field for a two-run homer to bring home Simon Larranga and made the score 6-5 in the sixth inning.

The Bombers’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday the 13th in Seguin as they take on the River Monsters. The next home game for the Bombers is Wednesday, June 14th where Brazos Valley will take on the Cane Cutters at Edible Field.

