Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail

GOLDEN, Colo. (KUSA) - An 11-year-old boy is home from the hospital after he was bitten by a rattlesnake along a Colorado hiking trail. His family says he might not be alive if paramedics didn’t respond as quickly as they did.

Ethan Vogel, 11, was excited to get out with his dad, Zach Vogel, for a bike ride Tuesday evening before it got dark on a North Table Mountain trail. His dad was biking right behind him when he saw the 11-year-old fall.

Ethan wasn’t hurt in the fall, but as he went to get up, he saw a rattlesnake. Seconds later, he felt a sting on his chest near his armpit as the snake bit him.

“He’s hollering. He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,’” Zach Vogel said.

Knowing the bite was venomous, Ethan’s father called 911 and worked to keep his son calm as he felt the symptoms, including a numb face, toes and fingers.

“I was just scared really. I didn’t wanna go. I didn’t want to kick the bucket,” Ethan said.

“Laying in my arms and saying he’s not ready to die. As a dad, it’s the last thing you want to hear,” Zach Vogel said.

Paramedics arrived in 19 minutes. Luckily, Ethan and his dad were close to a trail access point, and it wasn’t difficult to get them off the mountain.

The 11-year-old was first taken to a Lakewood hospital then to the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado. He got 16 doses of antivenom, according to his dad.

Doctors told him he was lucky he wasn’t bitten in a vein.

Ethan is still sore but not scared to ride again. He says he now knows the risks of the trial and how important having a buddy and a phone can be.

“He can’t wait to get back out. I can’t wait to get back out. One tough cookie, he’s a tough boy,” Zach Vogel said.

Jefferson County Open Space says that rattlesnakes can be active through early November and to stay alert on the trails. You can help prevent bites by wearing closed-toed shoes, keeping out one earbud and always looking before you step.

If you do encounter a rattlesnake, back away 30 feet and give the snake 30 seconds to decide to leave, then repeat as necessary. Do not throw rocks or otherwise disturb the snake.

