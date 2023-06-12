Brazos Valley commemorates pride month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley residents came together on Sunday afternoon at KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan to celebrate the annual Pride Picnic.

The event, organized by the Pride Community Center, offered a range of entertainment, food, drinks, games, and fun for all ages.

Established in 2010, the Pride Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering a secure haven for individuals of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, as well as their loved ones, to gather and interact without fear of judgment.

In addition to fostering a welcoming environment, the center actively campaigns for legal and social equality, advocating for the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community. It provides a range of valuable resources, including cultural services, emotional support, mental health services, health information, and opportunities for personal growth to enhance self-esteem. The center has also developed outreach programs that foster a harmonious relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the residents of the Brazos Valley.

Brazos County Health Department and Sexual Assault Resource Center booth at Pride Community Picnic. (KBTX)

Various organizations, including the Brazos County Health Department and the Sexual Assault Resource Center, were present at Sunday’s picnic to offer information and resources for the community.

The event organizers emphasized the importance of embracing diverse identities within the community and fostering an inclusive and secure environment for all attendees.

Performer at the Pride Community Picnic (KBTX)

Several other events took place throughout the weekend, including a kickoff party at The 101 in downtown Bryan, a pride party and cookout at Lake Bryan, an LGBTQ+ Youth outing at the Theater Company, and a late-night party at HALO.

Multiple businesses in the Brazos Valley organized profit-sharing events to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. These included Starbucks Pride Day, Grub Burger Pride Profit Share, Happy Hour at Kendra Scott, and the Kinder Hill Brew Lab, which pledged to donate 10% of their Sunday picnic sales to the Pride Community Center.

Organizers of the events emphasize that this year’s celebrations hold even greater significance due to the adverse treatment faced by the LGBTQ+ and Drag communities from the Texas Legislature. They highlight the resilience and dedication of performers who entertain and uplift others through their art, both within their craft and community.

”Our people especially youth see these conversations and they see our leaders speaking against them, making lives harder for all of us and that is real harm and so to counter that, to against that is we come together with sunlight and togetherness and solidarity,” said Pride Community Center President Josh Tutt.

Equality Texas booth at Pride Picnic (KBTX)

The month-long festivities will continue, featuring a film screening of L’immensita”, an English-subtitled Italian film at the Historic Queen Theater on June 20.

