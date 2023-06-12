Bryan City Council to consider new senior center, local advocates push for support

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan city leaders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the establishment of a new senior center.

A local group spearheading the initiative has expressed the pressing need for such a facility.

The group is urging supporters to join them at the Bryan City Council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Dora Cruzan, President of Amigos of the Brazos Valley, emphasized the absence of a senior center in Bryan.

“Bryan is a great place to live, and there are many great things that happen here, but the one thing that’s missing is a senior center for people to meet at,” said Cruzan.

Amigos of the Brazos Valley, a nonprofit organization advocating for local seniors since 2009, is urging the city to allocate a dedicated facility to accommodate daily senior activities, replacing the current monthly gatherings.

“The cost of doing these monthly events is pretty high and things have gone up a lot. We’ve struggled with finding appropriate venues that are accessible and near the downtown area,” said Cruzan.

Cruzan says they’re grateful for the city of Bryan but a facility is long overdue.

“We do get support from the city of Bryan. We don’t want to say that the city of Bryan hasn’t supported us. They have monetarily however it’s not enough to have daily or even weekly activities,” Cruzan added.

While most daily activities in Brazos County are tailored to seniors in College Station, advocates stress the importance of similar programs in Bryan to connect older adults and veterans with vital services that enhance their well-being and independence.

“They need that interaction with their friends, their family, and something to do—to socialize, learn about their benefits, just getting around and having a good meal and playing games and telling their stories,” said Dorothy Hernandez, Founder of Amigos of the Brazos Valley.

With the senior population in Bryan steadily increasing, the Amigos believe that now is the opportune time for the City of Bryan to evolve alongside them.

“With all the wonderful resources that we have here in Bryan that is needed here. A building that will help all the seniors that they can go to. A one stop place,” said Hernandez.

