Bush Library & Museum hosts birthday tribute celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum celebrated the lives of former President George H. W Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush with their annual Bush Birthday Tribute.

The celebration honors what would have been the 99th birthday of President Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush’s 98th birthday that occurred June 8th. The event took place June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Visitors enjoyed free birthday cake and popcorn while donning pearls and crazy socks to honor the couples legacies.

Holz Weiss, the Acting Director of the Bush Presidential Library commented on ways people can continue to honor the Bush’s legacy.

“Something as simple as helping your neighbor, helping someone that calls you up and needs you to give them a ride. Something like that. That’s helping your community. That’s public service, you may not think of it that way but it is. It’s the small things that really matter.”

