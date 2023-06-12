City of College Station to host Juneteenth events

Area families invited to celebrate with two events at the Lincoln Recreation Center
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Juneteenth, the City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is hosting two free events this week to reflect, rejoice, and learn about local Black history and culture.

Let Freedom Ring: Oral History Documentary Night is Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. Explore and celebrate the compelling variety of Black history in College Station with a screening of “Our Independence Day: Celebrating the Black Founding Families of College Station. The documentary features oral history interviews with citizens sharing their life experiences. Several College Station streets were named for these families, whose thriving neighborhoods contributed positively to College Station. Food trucks and vendors will be available.

Then the Juneteenth Freedom Walk will happen on Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The 2.2-mile legacy walk takes you from the Lincoln Recreation Center to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Afterward, participants are invited to stay for the George Bush Presidential Library and the Museum Education Department’s Freedom’s Legacy Storytelling by award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons and celebrate Juneteenth through stories, songs, chants, rhythms, and dances.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston with news the war had ended and the enslaved were free. It was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. A century and a half later, we continue to celebrate Juneteenth, now a federal holiday.

