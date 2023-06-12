College Station Police investigate reports of shots fired at Halston Apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired at the Halston Apartments in the 800 block of Spring Loop.

Police received the call shortly before 9 P.M.

According to the police, no victims have been found at the scene, and they currently have no information on any suspects.

The College Station Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing and encourages anyone with information to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

