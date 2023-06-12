Cool off with a summer cocktail from Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer time is finally here and there’s no better place to go for breakfast and a mimosa than Another Broken Egg Café in College Station.

Enjoy the warm breeze under the shaded patio and bring your four-legged friend with you, too.

Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, says the summer cocktails have been a big hit so far.

For those who usually visit Another Broken Egg on the weekend, they know a long wait is to be expected. Saturday and Sunday mornings are the most popular, but Bentz says with summer vacation, Monday through Thursday is a great time to get the same delicious food and good service, but at a much quicker pace.

“It’s a great time to get out and try a lot of restaurants. I know a lot of people work, but we have a great lunch menu , too. Get out of the office and we’ll get you in and out in 45 minutes to an hour to be able to get back to work,” Bentz said.

For a limited time, you can try the Seasonal Selections on the menu or go for something more indulgent like the Cookie Dough Waffle.

This dish is a win for the sweet tooth with a fresh-baked cookie dough Belgian waffle topped with cookie dough bites, fresh whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. It comes with two eggs any style and baked bacon or house-made sausage patties.

You can visit Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

