BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley says there is a critical shortage of nurses on staff.

To help with this, they are hosting a job fair and happy hour this week.

It will be this Thursday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Ozona Grill.

There will be raffles, drinks and snacks.

Hospice Brazos Valley serves 17 counties.

Hospice Brazos Valley hosting nursing job fair. (Hospice Brazos Valley)

