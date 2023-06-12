Madisonville welcomes new drive-thru coffee shop

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A new coffee business in Madisonville is making it easier for people to get a morning or afternoon pick-me-up. It’s Scooter’s Coffee, and it’s a drive-thru-style coffee shop. Scotter’s Coffee is a franchise, and the Madisonville location is the 631st store in the nation.

The owners, Jeff McCaskill and Laura McCaskill, are Centerville residents but chose to put the shop in Madisonville because of the city’s growth.

“It’s an amazing community,” Jeff McCaskill said. “They’ve been great to us so far. Looking forward to the future.”

The Scooter’s franchise is known for it’s quickness, and that was the inspiration behind the name. The founders wanted a place that would help people “scoot in and scoot out.” The McCaskills take pride in bringing that to the Brazos Valley and helping people get what they need on the way to work, school, etc.

The menu has a wide range of drink options. The signature drink is the Caramelicious, which can be iced, hot or blended. It features caramel sauce, world-class espresso and milk.

Other coffee options include cold brew, the Turtle Latte and the Scooter Shooter, which is described as coffee with a kick. The menu also includes energy drinks like the Scooot Energy Infusion along with smoothies and protein shakes like the Peanut Butter Power.

In addition, there are food options including the maple waffle sandwich, breakfast burritos, cake bites and cinnamon rolls.

To make ordering drinks and food items easier, there’s an app that allows customers to order ahead, add a credit card to make transactions quicker and earn points to get discounts and free drinks.

Scooter’s Coffee is located at 614 South May Street in Madisonville. It’s open Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The team will be hosting its official ribbon cutting June 23 at noon.

