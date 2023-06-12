Man charged with murder in Crockett shooting

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - A 48-year-old Crockett man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting last week in Houston County.

The shooting happened Friday in Crockett in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and West Oak Street.

Crockett police arrived and found a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they began performing life saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene.

Officers have identified the victim as 59-year-old Willie Campbell of Crockett. Campbell was transported to a local hospital where he passed away, according to police.

During the investigation, Crockett police said Forlando Moten admitted to being the shooter. Moten was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.

